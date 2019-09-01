Boko Haram Attacks Chibok village, Residents Fled

Gunmen suspected to be members of the Boko Haram sect on Saturday evening attacked Yimirmigza village in Kautikari ward, Chibok Local Government Area of Borno State, forcing residents of the area to flee.

The CJTF sources said that the residents started hearing strange gunshots around 6 pm, forcing them to flee when they noticed that the gunshots were not from the routine military gunshots.

“They came in this evening and started shooting sporadically. Most of the villagers have run into the bush. We don’t know if there are casualty yet because right now the insurgents are still in charge of the village,” the source said.

The sources added that they gathered that security operatives from 117 Task Force Battalion Damboa have been mobilised to counter the attack.

However, no casualty has been reported from the attack.