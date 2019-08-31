Oseloka H. Obaze - on zoning and cross political tier aspirations

Political Zoning in any form is usually meant to ensure equity. Once equity is achieved, the premise ought to shift to securing purposeful leadership, and the capacity to lead and deliver good governance. Insisting on zoning, entails the risk of enthroning mediocrity, even if unwittingly.

Southeast politicians already elected by popular mandate to the legislative arm of government should as a matter of principle remain there to represent and serve the people and party that voted them in. They should not aspire to run for executive arm offices. Their task ought to be to serve in the capacity to which the people entrusted them, thus strengthening their representative and oversight role. Engaging in cross political tier aspirations, should be considered insensately ambitious and unacceptable.