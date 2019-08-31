IGP Ogbonna Onovo (Rtd.) Appointed Security Consultant By Enugu State Govt.

The Government of Enugu State has appointed IGP Ogbonna Onovo (Rtd.), as the State's Security Consultant.

The appointment was contained in a statement by the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Simon Uchenna Ortuanya.

Ogbonna Onovo, a native of Akpugo in Nkanu West Local Government of Enugu State, recently served as the Chairman of the Sectoral Ad-hoc Committee on Security, constituted by Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, alongside 11 other committees that reviewed various sectors of governance and recommended roadmaps for optimized service delivery and advancement of good governance in the state.

Former IGP Onovo’s appointment, according to the statement, is part of the proactive measures being put in place by the state government to enhance the security of the state.

Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwanyi, overwhelmingly rated as the best governor of Enugu State in over three decades is optimistic that the security expertise of the former IGP will soon yield the expected result. Gov. Ugwuanyi has insisted that "It is all intended to give you no less than what you deserve, in line with our campaign promises and the social contract. We are convinced that this journey will deliver the transformative governance of our dream, believing that God's abiding Grace will be our enabler"

It will be recalled that Onovo had stated on the subbmission of his Security Committee report that Enugu is adjudged the second safest state in the country after the Federal Capital territory. The task before the former IGP is to further improve the security architecture of Enugu State.

In an exclusive chat with The Nigerian Voice, the 14th Inspector General of the Nigeria Police thanked Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for believing in him. He confirmed acceptance of the appointment and has already begun work.

Recall that since the engagement of IGP Musiliu Smith (Rtd.) as Lagos state Security Consultant, the security situation of the state has improved. In the smae vein, the goverment of Zamfra State recently engaged the services of IGP Mohammed Abubakar (Rtd.) as the State security consultant. The trend of engaging the expertise of our retired and experienced IGPs and the attendant results may soon reverse the nation's deteriorating security situation.