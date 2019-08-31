Citizen’s Arrest Order Against Me, An Invitation To Anarchy - Rochas Okorocha

The former governor of Imo State, Senator Rochas Okorocha has “overruled” an order given by his, successor, Governor Emeka Ihedioha, saying, the governor could not order his arrest.

Okorocha, the immediate past governor of the state, in a statement issued on Friday, by his media aide, Sam Onwuemeodo, warned that the arrest order was an “open invitation to anarchy or fracas in the state,” adding that the call to arrest him by the secretary to the state government, Uche Onyeagocha, was insensitive.

The Imo state government, had, on Thursday, ordered a citizen’s arrest against Senator Okorocha, over alleged assault on a government official, Mr Jasper Ndubuaku.

The Secretary to State Government (SSG), Mr Uche Onyeaguocha, gave the order after the Chairman of the Recovery of Government Properties, Mr Jasper Ndubuaku, was allegedly assaulted at Okorocha’s residence.

Onyeaguocha said that the state had also placed Okorocha on security watch and urged Imo citizens to arrest him and alert the government whenever they found him in the state.

However, Senator Okorocha responding on Friday,, faulted the government’s decision, saying, Imo people will always come out to defend him, adding that “It also shows insensitivity on the side of the government in the State because such arrest order was uncalled for and Onyeaguocha has no right to issue an order of that nature.”

The statement reads: “The Order only adds to their continued disrespect for the former governor, which is a very bad precedent. After May 29, 2019, Owelle Okorocha relocated to Abuja. He was in Abuja when the recovery committee members slapped the daughter, Mrs. Uloma Rochas Nwosu, invaded and looted the shops of the wife, Nneoma and that of the daughter too. And just the previous week, Onyeaguocha invaded the private Guest House of the former governor.

“The government had written petitions to EFCC and ICPC. And these agencies have begun investigations, yet they do not want these bodies to do their work which also arose from their petitions.