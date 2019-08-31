Pandemunium As NNPC Facility In Delta Community Explodes

Fillers reaching The Nigerian Voice from Otu-Jeremi town, the administrative headquarter of Ughelli south local government area of Delta state has it that Abura Crude oil trunkline operated by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), was hit by explosion.

The explosion which occurred Friday, threw up chaos in the area causing residents and market men and women to scamper for safety.

Sources said the explosion affected farmlands and streams in the community.

At press time, our correspodent was yet to get the cause of the spillage.