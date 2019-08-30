Five Engineers From Delta To Attend International Civil Engineers Conference In USA, Four Others Billed For Lagos

As part of efforts by the Delta state government to keep civil engineers in the Ministry of Works abreast with world standards in the performance of their duties, five engineers would be sent to Las Vegas in the United States of America (USA), to attend the 2020 International Civil Engineers Conference.

The commissioner for Works, Chief James Augoye disclosed this at the closing of the 2-day Annual training organized for civil engineers in the ministry at Gordon Resort, Abraka in Ethiopia east local government area.

According to the Chief Augoye, the conference would afford the engineers the opportunity to be abreast with modern techniques in road construction which will benefit the state.

According to the commissioner, another set of four engineers have been nominated to understudy concrete Mattresses at submar West Africa in Lagos next week.

Chief Augoye also stated that the next technical meeting of engineers in the ministry would be held at the second Niger Bridge under construction to enable the engineers understudy the bridge and have firsthand information about bridge construction.