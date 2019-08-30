Nigerian Immigration Unveils Border Management Strategy 

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) today unveiled a Border Management Strategy to guide in ensuring efficiency, security and safety in managing the nation's borders.

The Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola while unveiling the documents in Lagos charged NIS men to be on top of their game by putting in place a strict implementation Strategy.

He said “The primary role of the Immigration Service is the Security of the border and migration management. No unwanted, suspicious and criminal person must be allowed entry into our nation just as we are to prevent the exit from Nigeria of all known domestic real felons and or domestic potential felons from leaving Nigeria to tarnish our image abroad”.

The Minister observed that Technology and Transparency remain paramount for efficient and effective Border Security Management especially in the contemporary situation where crime and criminality has assumed its complex status.

“All officers of the Service must as a matter of urgency, embrace the digital tradition and be technology/computer compliant, particularly at the senior and management levels.

Our officers must shun all forms of corruption through openness and transparency in the discharge of their duties”, Aregbesola said.