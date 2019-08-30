Internet fraud: FBI arrests 22 more Nigerians ( full list)

Reports reaching our news desk have it that the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has announced the arrest another batch of 22 Nigerians for alleged Credit Card scam in New Jersey.

This is even as Gene Rubino who is Hudson County Assistant Prosecutor has disclosed that more arrests of scammers were ongoing.

He confirmed that no fewer than 22 Nigerians had been charged with “theft by deception, wrongful impersonation, and conspiracy charges”

Full List Below:

1) Oladayo Araromi,

2) Bolaji Ola, 30,

3) Olamide Otti, 27,

4) Akintunde Adeyemi, 28,

5) David Brown, 27,

6) Adegbola Adedeji, 31,

Oluwaseun Jato, 23,

8] Oluwasola Diji, 31,

Oladapo Araromi, 26,

10) Bertrand Ahaneku, 25,

11) Oluwaseun Adekoya, 25,

12) Henry Abdul, 25,

13) Babatunde Oyefeso, 27,

14) Michael Assih, 24,

15) John Orubo, 32,

16) Idris Soyemi, 25,

17) Ibrahim Akaba, 23,

18) Yves Desir, 29,

19) Olutoye Babatunde, 22,

20) Olukayode Adeosun, 30,

21) Olushola Ayeni, 31,

22) Orwells Oyakhire, 24

Photo file:

Federal agents busted 14 people, possibly part of an international crime ring, who are accused of defrauding people out of $6 million

Opera News/ Independent.ng