Delta Governor Task Appointees On Selflessness

... As Ndokwa Youths Honour Ezechi

DELTA Governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa has said rendering of selfless service should be the hallmark of every political office holder.

He spoke on Thursday at Kwale at a reception organised by youths of Ndokwa nation in honour of the Executive Assistant to the government of Delta on youths development, Hon. Nnamdi Ezechi.

The governor was represented at the event by his Political Adviser, Rt. Hon. Funkekeme Solomon.

According to him, with selfless service, a political office holder will make his mark in the lives of the people and leave footprints on the sands of time.

“When you serve well, your people will recognise you; they will always remember you because service delivery is the primary aim of holding political office which is held in trust for the people.

Wherever you find yourself, know that the people are watching you, taking note of your actions.

We are working for a stronger Delta to be achieved and the political office holders should assess themselves based on their performance to the people of Delta. Ndokwa is one of the most peaceful ethic groups in Delta State,” Governor Okowa said.

A foremost political leader in the area, Chief Godwill Obielum in a message congratulated Hon. Ezechi for his achievements in the political scene and urged him to remain prayerful, focused and respectful to elders.

“I am glad that our people in the Ndokwa nation has recognised you (Hon. Ezechi) with this great honour, take it as a challenge to always improve on whatever you do for the good of the society and to the youths of our great state, know that building a stronger Delta translates to a better future, remain supportive to the government and respectful to elders,” Chief Obielum said.

Chairman of the occasion, Chief Fidelis Tilije who is the Commissioner for Finance in Delta thanked the youths for recognising one of their own while the Commissioner for Youths Development in the state, Mr Ifeanyi Egwuyenga said, “as youths, we must build on capacity and competence; it pays to go through mentoring; it pays to persevere.”

Hon. Ezechi in his speech, asserted, “I was overwhelmed after listening to the youths of Ndokwa nation who came with an agenda of hosting me for my performance when I was a member of the Delta State Oil Producing Area Developmental Commission (DESOPADEC).

It is my desired goal to ensure that our great party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) gets stronger in Ndokwa nation and Delta by working with the leaders and various stakeholders.

As youths, we must key in properly into the stronger Delta programme of Governor Okowa-led government having seen a lot of projects across Ndokwa nation and Delta State at large; we must shun hatred for us to move forward,” Hon. Ezechi said.

Earlier, Comrade Anslem Nzete who coordinated the youths for the event disclosed that as a youth, Hon. Ezechi did so much with his position at DESOPADEC, noting that the youths are proud of his achievements and that the reception was to spur him to do more as an Executive Assistant to the governor.

Some of those who graced the event include Hon. Chika Ossai, Hon. Nicholas Ossai, Rt. Hon. Christopher Ochor, Hon. Ejaife Odebala, Mr. Moses Iduh, Hon. Festus Ochonogor, Hon. Amechi Juan Governor, Hon. Chris Osakwe , traditional rulers from various clans of Ndokwa nation, among others.