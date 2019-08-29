Yobe Gov Approves Payment of N365 million to LGCs Retirees

Governor Mala Buni of Yobe state has approved the immediate payment of N365, 586, 246.45 o settle the accumulated pension arrears and gratuities of 279 Local Government Councils retirees in the state.

A statement issued Tuesday by the Director General Press, Abdullahi Bego said, “this is batch 36 in the long list of benefit payments to retired local government workers”.

“Of the 279 beneficiaries, 71 are deceased and their benefits, amounting to N110, 830, 156.75, will be handed over to their next of kin through the probate division of the State High Court.

While the sum of N254, 756, 089.70 will be electronically paid directly to the remaining 208 living retirees” the statement reads in part.

Blueprint reports that on July 4, 2019, the governor approved the sum of N228, 914, 250.19 for the payment of the benefits of another batch of l98 local government retirees.

The statement also stated that the payment of benefits to local government retirees would be a continuous exercise as the Verification and Payments Committee under the Auditor-General for Local Governments continues with its assignment.