Worldwide Anglican appoints two Nigerian clerics members of House of Bishops

At a critical time when Nigeria is struggling with its image abroad, two Nigerian clerics, Archbishop Akinbode Oke and Bishop Seun Adeoye have been appointed as members of the House of Bishops, the highest decision body of the Worldwide Anglican Church (WAC).

According to a statement signed on Thursday, August 29, 2019 by Bishop Adeoye and made available to reporters, the announcement for the appointments was made in Uganda by the Presiding Patriarch of WAC, Archbishop Lwanga C. Tusubira in a message to all members of the Church across the world.

Bishop Seun Adeoye

WAC came into existence 98 years ago, precisely September, 1921 with the consecration of George McGuire as Bishop in the United States of America (USA) and was later elected by the Conclaves of Bishops as Archbishop and the first Patriarch with the title Alexander 1.

Oke and Adeoye are the first set of Nigerians to have occupied such a high position in the Church and they are expected to join 13 other clergies across the world in taking vital decisions in the running of the affairs of WAC.

Archbishop Akinbode Oke

Members of the House of Bishops are Archbishops Tusubira (Uganda – Africa), Christine J.A Johnson (Presiding Matriarch – United States of America), Spencer Garnica (Primate and Archbishop– South and Central America) Carlos Enrique Segura Beltran (Archbishop – South America) John S. Elbelding (Archbishop USA), Dr. Elija Arok (Archbishop – South -Sudan) and Barnabas Titung (Archbishop – Nepal).

Others are Moses Paul Rajasingh (Archbishop – India), Paulo Sergio Fereira (Archbishop – Brazil), Bishop Jan Beaderstadt (Apostolic Nuncio to Patriarch and Matriarch), Marco Perez (Lead Bishop – Lima Peru South America, Jimmy Bamuke (Lead Bishop – East Africa), Rev. Diego Diaz (Chaplain to the House of Bishops).

Oke, an Ekiti state born cleric was appointed as the Archbishop, West Africa and Primate Nigeria while Adeoye, who hailed from Ogun state but has his base in Osun state was the Lead Bishop, Nigeria and West Africa.

Over 10 Nigerians Bishops will be received into WAC, Nigeria Diocese at an installation ceremony slated for November this year and the event is expected to be directed by the Church’s Patriarch, Archbishop Tusubira.