Bandits kill Catholic priest in Taraba, set him, vehicle ablaze

Barely 24 hours after gunman raided villages in Taraba State killing two people, some bandits have ambushed and killed a Catholic priest at Kufai Amadu in Takum local government area of the state.

The cleric was on his way to Takum for a peace meeting with his fellow clergymen on how to resolve the lingering Tiv, Jukun crisis when he was killed.

Confirming the incident to Channels Television, the chairman of the council, Shiban Tikari disclosed that after killing him, the attackers set him and his car on fire.

Tikari identified the deceased as Reverend Father David Tanko, who hails from Wukari local government area of the state. He alleged that the attack was carried out by Tiv militias.

He also blamed several other attacks that have claimed lives and property in southern Taraba on the Tiv militias, stressing that the reason for the attacks is still unknown.

All efforts to speak to the police proved abortive as calls and text messages to the police spokesperson David Misal were neither picked nor responded to.

Taraba has witnessed series of attacks lately with the most recent one in Wukari local government areas of the state. Two persons were killed while a police officer was injured in the attack.

In neighboring Donga Local Government Area (LGA), a student of ECWA Seminary School, was in the early hours of Wednesday killed on his farm.

Photo: The slained priest, Reverend Father David Tanko.

