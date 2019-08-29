Alleged rape: Police seize Pastor Fatoyinbo's passport; search his house, office

Detectives from the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID), Abuja, investigating the alleged rape against Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo, Wednesday, conducted a search on the residence and office of the embattled pastor in Abuja.

This is just as Daily Sun, exclusively, gathered that the Police have seized the international passport of Fatoyinbo, as part of the bail conditions granted to the pastor.

Fatoyinbo was also made to provide two level 16,officers with landed property in Abuja, before he was allowed to be taken on bail.

He is, however, told to be reporting to the FCID, on a daily basis until investigation is concluded. The COZA pastor, who attended another round of interrogation Wednesday, has been released to go home at the time of filing this report.

A source told Daily Sun that part of the investigation that took place on Wednesday was a search on the home of the pastor and his office by detectives.

According to source, “the home of the pastor and his office were searched today by detectives investigating the matter, but I cannot tell you what they found. But definitely, they were looking for incriminating documents and other evidences that were revealed by witnesses during the discreet investigation conducted in the matter.

“Also part of the bail conditions given to pastor Fatoyinbo is that he provides two level 16 officers who have landed property in Abuja, and that his international passport to be deposited with the police which he has done,” the source said.

Source: The Sun