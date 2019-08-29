Keystone Bank empowers youths and business start-ups

Fastest growing financial services provider, Keystone Bank Limited, has again demonstrated its commitment towards the empowerment of MSMEs & youths in entrepreneurship by launching a capacity building Masterclass to empower entrepreneurs with the requisite skills for business growth.

The maiden edition of the Masterclass tagged ‘Spark Up Your Brand’ held in Lagos recently. This training which also aligns with the bank’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) objectives was targeted at delivering top-of-mind value propositions to enable the entrepreneurs position their brands for profitability.

Speaking at the event, the divisional head, marketing & corporate communications of Keystone Bank, Mrs. Omobolanle Osotule said: “Unemployment persists because young people have been denied opportunities to grow their passions into thriving business ventures.

L-R: Edinyanga Enang, Head, Internal Communications, Keystone Bank Limited; Mrs Omobolanle Osotule, Divisional Head, Marketing & Corporate communications, Keystone Bank Limited; Joshua Akinbanjo, AMD/Ag. COO, The Creative Council Nigeria; Muyi Olaitan, CEO NWABrandeo; Funke Akindele Bello, Keystone Bank Brand Ambassador; Kenny Olayinka, Creative Director, PKLAMOUR Group; Olubukola Ogunwale, CEO, The Business Coach Nigeria; Daniel Chinagozie, Founder Innovation Growth Hubs and Izore Bamawo, Head, Corporate Social Responsibility & Sustainability, Keystone Bank Limited at Keystone Bank ‘Spark Up Your Brand’ programme, held in Victoria Island, Lagos... recently.

“At Keystone Bank, we recognize that to have a healthy nation and a thriving economy, we must create a positive mind-set amongst the youths and provide them with the basic tools to start & grow their own businesses.

“Therefore, the idea behind ‘Spark up your brand’ is to trigger a fresh approach to self-development and leverage business insights for growth.

“There are so many challenges associated with birthing a business in the country but by plugging into the ideas and experiences shared by experts in the industry at this Masterclass, the minds of the youth have been exposed to cutting edge information on how to recognize opportunities , start & build their businesses. “Beyond the training, we also provide great support for youth businesses and hand hold them to nurture and grow the entrepreneurial ventures”, Osotule noted.

At the event, participants (startups) were taught on how to position their brands for business growth and investors.

