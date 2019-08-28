Osun Govt Empowers 100 Vulnerable Citizens, Persons With Disabilities

Governor Adegboyega Oyetola has commenced residential skill acquisition training for vulnerable citizens in the state.

The governor said the gesture is in line with the administration's resolve to run a participatory, all inclusive and people-oriented government.

He said the vocational and technical training is aimed at empowering over 100 persons living with disabilities across the state.

The beneficiaries are vulnerable and persons with disabilities, drawn from across the local government areas of the state.

The initiative was to expose them to and train them on various vocational and technical skills to make them economically independent and financially reliant.