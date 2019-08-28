Vigilante men in police net over murder of varsity student

Men of Ogun State Police Command have arrested three members of a local vigilante group in Ijebu-Igbo popularly known as “YALUWON” over the gruesome murder of a 24-year-old 400- level student of Olabisi Onabanjo University, (OOU)

The suspects are Idowu Ayodele popularly known as Olori Odo, Segun Ogunbanwo known as Kikisore and Salisu Akeem.

They were arrested following a petition written to the Commissioner of Police by the father of the victim, One Surakat Obisanwo.

Surakat complained that his son Ahmed Obisanwo and one of his friends were arrested on the 8th of august, 2019 at Ijebu-Igbo by the local security outfit on allegation that the two friends were members of Eiye cult group.

He further stated in his petition that the security men claimed that they were taking the boys to Ijebu-Igbo police station but the enquiry made at the police station revealed that the boys were never taken there and since then the whereabouts of his son was unknown.

On the strength of the petition, the Commissioner of Police, CP Bashir Makama directed the Ant-cultist section to investigate and unravel the mystery behind the disappearance of the boys.

The police spokesman in the state, DSP Abimboka Oyeyemi told The Nigerian Voice that the police detectives embarked on technical and forensic investigation through which they discovered that the two boys were never at any time taken to the police station but instead the security men released one of them and killed the other one who happened to be the son of the petitioner.

After killing him, they stripped his corpse naked before throwing it into Osun river for it to flow freely into the lagoon.

Items recovered from the suspects include four locally made double barrel guns, 10 live cartridges, one iron axe, one native dagger, one jacket with security inscription on it.

Oyeyemi said efforts are on top gear to apprehend other members of the group connected with the case.