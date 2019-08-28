Human Rights Commission, CLEEN Foundation Organises 3 Day Interagency Workshop For Security Actors/Stakeholders in Borno

CLEEN Foundation, a non governmental organization (NGO in collaboration the National Human Right Commission (NHRC)) has organized a three day interagency workshop for security actors and stakeholders to rob minds, share ideas, opinions and views on public safety, security and accessable justice.

It is expected to proffer formidable suggestions and recommendations legislative advocacy, programmes and publications in partnership with the government, civil society and the private sector for a way forward for the nation.

Declaring open the three day workshop , the Executive Director, CLEEN Foundation, Dr. Benson Olugbuo said following the boko haram insurgency and other violent crimes across the country, Human Rights Commission in collaboration with the CLEEN Foundation with support from Open Society Foundation is implementing a project targeting at improving human rights compliance and accountability in countering violent extremism in Nigeria.

Represented by the Assistant Programme Manager, Public Safety and Security Unit, CLEEN Foundation, Mss Chigozirim Okoro added that since the inception of the organization, baseline surveys on the nature of human rights abuse in counter insurgency states of the north east, strategy and identifying factors were propelled on how to establish and sustain peaceful coexistence among the diverse ethnic and religious groups across the country in order to live together in peace, unity and harmony.

The workshop was also aimed at addressing Knowledge and capacity gap among oversight agencies to monitor and help the police observe and uphold rights in performing its responsibility .

He noted also that the workshop brought together security personnel, religious leaders, ethnic groups leaders, community leaders, youth leaders, vigilante groups leaders, organized labour leaders and the civil society organizations among others including key experts from the state and north east to identify issues pertaining to human rights violation arising from the counter insurgency operations in the north east of Nigeria with a view to make strategic recommendations to address and identify issues in the society.

The Executive Director further said that one of the outcomes of the workshop would be the production of a strategic implementation matrix for the prevention and countering of violent extremism in Nigeria which are expected to be presented to key national stakeholders by CLEEN Foundation for the implementation.