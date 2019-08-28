Police arraign oil marketer for allegedly defrauding South African of $240,000

THE police on Wednesday arraigned a 35-year- old oil marketer, Adekoya Opeyemi, who allegedly defrauded his South African employer of 240,000 U.S. dollars ( about N84 million) in a Magistrates' Court in Wuse Zone 6, Abuja.

Opeyemi, who resides in Federal Housing Authority, Lugbe, Abuja, is charged with three counts of criminal conspiracy, criminal breach of trust by servant and cheating.

The Prosecution Counsel, Fidelis Ogbobe,told the court that the defendant committed the offence on July 17.

Ogbobe alleged that the complainant, Rilwan Sanya, a South African national sent the defendant to collect the amount from someone for him.

Ogbobe further alleged that three hours after the defendant collected the money, he showed up at the Central Area Police Station, alleging that he was attacked by armed robbers and the money was stolen from him.

He said during police investigation, the allegation and evidence of armed robbery attack could not be substantiated.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 97, 313 and 322 of the Penal Code.

The defendant however pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Magistrate, Linda Chidama, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N400, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

Chimada adjourned the case until Sept.24, for hearing

