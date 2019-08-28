NDDC: Delta APC Grateful Over President Buhari's Appointments

The All Progressives Congress (APC), Delta state chapter said the party is grateful to president Muhammadu Buhari's appointments.

This is coming on the heels of the appointments of Bernard Okumagba as the Managing Director and Prophet Jone-Ode Erue as Commissioner respectively on the board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

"All Progressives Congress, Delta State, welcomed with infinite pleasure, the consideration/nomination of Chief Bernard Okumagba and Prophet Jones Ode Erue as Managing Director, and Commissioner in Niger Delta Development Commission by His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari".

In a press statement Wednesday by the party's Publicity Secretary, Barr. Ogheneluemu Sylvester Imonina, the said their appointments came as a bundle of joy, and received with rapturous applause by the leaders and members of APC in the state.

"Chief Bernard Okumagba has been a pillar of support to APC family in Delta State, particularly in the Warri axis of the State, while Prophet Jones Ode Erue, as the State Chairman of the Party, sacrificed most things he deeply cherished, for the growth and good of the Party. We therefore hail their appointments by Mr. President as one of the best decisions for the rapid development of the States in Niger Delta".

Meanwhile, the party said it would continue to give Chief Bernard Okumagba and Prophet Jones Ode Erue the necessary supports for the good of APC, Niger Delta, Nigeria and Nigerians.

Hear him: "We want to use this opportunity to call on all Niger Deltans/Nigerians, both partisans and non-partisans, to give them the necessary support to succeed in the assignments entrusted unto them. We believe that they will not fail Niger Deltans/Nigerians in their duties to our father land.

"Once again, thank you, Mr. President for considering/nominating both, for the positions of Managing Director, and Commissioner in Niger Delta Development Commission. APC family in Delta State and Deltans are grateful".