NCDSC Parades 7 Syndicates Producing Fake Certificates With SealStamps For Students, Job Seekers

The Nigerian Security and Civil .Defense Corps (NSCDC) has arrested 7 suspected syndicates specialized in producing fake certificates of different institutions to their clients.

Parading the suspects at the state headquarters of NSCDC on Tuesday, the Borno state Commandant of the NSCDC, Abdullahi Ibrahim said ” it took us 9 months from December 2018 to August 2019 to investigate the unfortunate development “.

He said ” it was planned and designed by 60% non indigines who took the advantage of the hospitality of the state to perpetrate this evil. The proliferation of International NGOS and NGOs has added impetus to this ugly scene”.

” Gentleman we are witnessing a Boko Haram stage II with the gradual destruction of the educational institutions and education of the state through technology “, Abdullahi said.

"The premium attached to paper qualifications by employers of labour made these unscrupulous elements to have field day, especially when premium is attached to those who read health related courses. Recently some fake coppers were arrested in NYSC camp with fake call up letter", Abdullahi said.

According to him, the syndicates produce fake university and other Certificates for potential students who seek admissions into higher institutions, fake admission letters and even fake Identity Cards for their clients..

He therefore called on organisations, government and educational institutions to always check and cross check the certificates of their employees and students.

One of the suspects name (with held), told The Nigerian Voice that he was introduced to the syndicates by one of his friends, when he paid N10,000 for a Diploma certificate and he was arrested by the men of NSCDC before even the production of the results slip.

The NSCDC while parading the suspects also displayed fake certificates of University of Maiduguri, Ramat Polytechnic,, Federal polytechnic, Damaturu, NYSC certificates among others.