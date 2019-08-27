Zulum-Military Rift: Borno Elders Meet Theater .Commander Over Boko Haram Attacks... As Army Fault Zulum's Utterances Against Military Operations in Borno

The lingering rift between Governor Babagana Umara Zulum of Borno State and the Nigerian Army over alleged reports of withdrawal of troops stationed in super camps and continuous boko Haram insurgents arracks on towns and villages of the state which resulted in Governor Zulum faulting military operations in the state and making critical statements against the Nigerian military.

The Theater Commander , Operation Lafiya Dole, Theater Command Headquarters, Maimalari Cantonments Maiduguri, Major Olusegun Adeniyi has however solicited for the support and cooperation of the Borno people particularly, the Borno elders.

Speaking at a consultative meeting with elders Tuesday held at the Officers Mess Maimalari Cantonment, General Adeniyi condemned the manner Governor Zulum made political statements against the Nigerian Army operations in the state despite their efforts and sacrifices in providing security to the state and north east.

He noted that the Nigerian army are also stakeholders in Nigeria and are Nigerians too considering the fact that they are in uniform, pointing out that, the Nigerian Army also have feelings and concerns over what is happening and hope that very soon, with the support and cooperation of the people of Borno including the elders and various group leaders in the society of religious and ethnic the insurgency will soon be over.

Expressing his appreciation to the elders as experienced and aged people who have passed different stages of life and played significant role in the society urged them to continue to pray for peace, unity and stability of the state and country.

He added that "there is a change in the mode or system of operations which was not disclosed to the people earlier where the military decided not to continue to be in the trenches and wait till boko haram insurgents come to attack them.

"Today we have a new strategy like the Americans, we are on mobility. Soldiers will now be on wheel patrolling, moving from one place to the other, village to village, towns to towns on daily surveillance 24 hours.

"While other super force are tracing the hideouts of the boko Haram insurgents on intelligence to response to distress calls and emergencies apart from the response team", Adeniyi said.

He however further briefed them on the change in mode of operations and appealed to them to exercise some restrain and be patient with Nigerian Army restrategized operations, describing, the alleged withdrawal of soldiers as false and unfounded.

General Adeniyi said those who are behind the insurgency are those tormenting trouble and misleading the public on what is actually going on as there is no how the soldiers can abandon their duty posts with enough equipments and manpower it have.

Responding, the former Governor of Borno State who led the 16-man forum, Alhaji Asheik Jarma expressed appreciation with the operation Lafiya dole operations so far while commending the military for their sacrifices and bravery.

He said as elders, "there is need for prayers and we will continue to pray for peace, unity and stability of the state and country at large while assuring their full support and cooperation to the military over the insurgency.