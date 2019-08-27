Dokubo Visits Amnesty Programme Sponsored Students In Us

Coordinator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, Prof. Charles Dokubo, will jet out of the country on Tuesday (today), on a visit to beneficiaries of the Programme on scholarship in Washington DC, USA.

The objective of the visit is to enable him evaluate the academic progress of the students, interact with them and address challenges in the course of their studies, in conjunction with officials of the Embassy of Nigeria in Washington DC.

It is in furtherance of his resolve to ensure that the welfare of beneficiaries of the Amnesty Programme including those on scholarship in various institutions within the country and offshore is given priority attention. A total of 116 beneficiaries of the Programme are currently undergoing studies in various institutions outside the country.

Dokubo is on the trip in company with the Deputy Director of Procurement, Mr. Musa Odiniya, and Special Assistant (Technical), Dr.Monima Alabraba. He is expected to be back soon.

This is the second time he is visiting beneficiaries of the Amnesty Programme on scholarship abroad. On July 19, 2018, he visited students sponsored by the Amnesty Programme in London and met with 47 students as well as recent graduates from 25 institutions in the UK at the Nigeria High Commission.

MURPHY GANAGANA

Special Assistant (Media) to Coordinator, Amnesty Programme