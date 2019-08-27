Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal To Deliver Judgement On September 13, 2019

The Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal has slated September 13, 2019 to deliver judgement in the petition brought against President Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress by the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party for the election, Atiku Abubakar.

The Tribunal, sitting in Abuja, had spent the last few months listening to the arguments of all parties in the election, ending with the adoption of final addresses.

The seven-member panel of justices of the Court of Appeal, headed by Justice Muhammed Garba, had last week reserved a date to deliver judgment in the petition after the adoption of final written addresses.

The Electoral Act provides that an election petition should be filed, heard and determined within 180 days.

Buhari, APC and the Independent National Electoral Commission are the respondents.