Ebonyi Free medical care services, NGO aplaud Federal Government, Umahi

A non governmental organization known as Daughters of Virtue and Empowerment has commended the federal government for implementing no fewer than Fifty four health packages in partnership with the Health Policy + for her aged men and women, pregnant women, disabled and vulnerable citizens in Ebonyi state .

The group made the commendation in Ezza North Local Government Area of the state during a ward level sensitization/Town Hall meeting on Basic Healthcare Provision Fund(BHCPT) in conjunction with Ebonyi state ministry of Health.

According to the group program officer Mrs Ijeoma Chiemela who noted that the National health act was instituted since 2014 commended the federal government for implementing the act this year. According to her, the programme would not only benefit the people but will return life to lifeless and hope to the hopeless.

She then charged the people of the area to immediately rush to the nearest healthcare center within their reach and obtain their medical cards as to enjoy the free medical care services of the federal government in partnership with the Health Policy+ at all time.

She however, commended Gov. David Umahi for cueing into the programme. According to her, the health care services will go a long way in resuscitating hopelessness in the the state.

She urged the people to immediately raise alarm whenever they encounter any form of challenges from the health workers while accessing the medical services .

Her words" Basic Health care Provision fund is fully funded by the federal government and partnership with HP-plus.

"This program which is for all Nigerians is meant special for the pregnant women, the less privileged, the poor, the disabled, the valurable and the aged parents while the vaccination of malaria is for everyone.

" All of you should go to the health facility close to you and register and a card will be given to you, protect the tag number given to you at the health centers because the tag number is the only tool you can use to access the free medical services .

"If the health workers maltreat you in the process of this medical services or you encounter any challenges always let us know.

"I really commend Gov. David Umahi who has cued into this program because it will help all Ebonyians" she said

Meanwhile, the people of the area who could not hold their joy of excitement commended the NGO for locating them. According to them lack of health care services has affected them so badly that they get older than their age.

They also commend Ebonyi state Governor, David Umahi who also cued into the programme and pledged he will remember them in road constructions as bad roads also add a greater percentage to the health challenges they are facing in their area.