Delta Governor's Aide On Health Monitoring Storms Hospital

In his avowed determination to pursue vigorously his assigned portfolio, the Senior Special Assistant to the Delta State governor on Health Monitoring, Dr. Michael Nwoko, defiled the heavy downpour and stormed Okwe general hospital, Okwe, Oshimili south council area of the state.

As at 8:00am, Friday, Dr Nwoko and his team arrived the Okwe General Hospital for an on the spot assessment and evaluation of healthcare facility.

On arrival, Dr. Nwoko was impressed that staff of the hospital was already seated at their duty post, and ready for the day’s job.

He began with the records department, where he inquired to know how the records of the enrollees of the Delta State Contributory Health Commission are kept.

The Zonal Medical Director, Dr. Mark Agadas in company of other departmental heads later took the SSA and his team round the various departments and clinics.

Speaking during the visit, Dr. Nwoko explained that the State Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa places high premium on the health and well being of Deltans, saying it was the reason health remains paramount in his programmes and policies.

He noted that the goal was to bring quality, accessible and affordable health care delivery closer to the people and not the people going for it, hence the need for monitoring, evaluation and continuous assessment.

While thanking the ZMD and the entire staff for their good work, Dr. Nwoko urged them to put in more efforts in order to ensure a fully functional system that will bring about an effective health care delivery for all Deltans in line with the Stronger Delta Agenda of the State Governor, even as he promised to communicate their challenges to the Governor for necessary action.

Earlier, the Zonal Medical Director of the Hospital, Dr. Mark Agadas commended the SSA for his proactiveness and added that his action was a clear demonstration of the state government's resolve to take the health sector to another glorious level while promising to work closely with him through the Hospitals' management board with a view to achieving the desired goal.

Dr. Nwoko and his team later proceeded to the Delta State Primary Health Care Development Agency where they were received by the Director, planning, research and statistics, Dr. Gloria Ferife who promised the full support of the Agency in the discharge of the duties assigned the SSA by the Governor of the State.