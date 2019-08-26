Borno Nship-af Flag Off Training On Mapping Of Health Facilities (hfs) In Lgas

Borno State Primary Health Care Development Agency (BOSPHCDA) under the leadership of the Executive Director, Monday flagged off a 2-Day Mapping Training for Enumerators working with Health Facilities (HFs) across some Local Government Areas for the 3rd scale up in Performance - Based Financing.

NSHIP-AF is a World Bank assisted project which started implementation since mid-2017 in two pilot LGAs of Maidugiri Metropolitan Council (MMC) and Jere, before it scaled up to Biu, Askira-Uba, Kaga, Magumeri, Hawul, Shani, Bayo and Kwaya-Kusar.

The project which is aimed at providing high impact maternal and newborn services, combating HIV/AIDs and other diseases was flagged off at a ceremony held at the Conference Hall, Project Implementation Unit (PIU), BOSPHCDA complex in Maiduguri. Tzxhe Project Coordinator who represented the Executive Director, Dr. Sule Meleh, said, PBF is to ensure availability and affordability of Quality Health Commodities and enhancing community participation/ownership in healthcare decisions.

She however said the training became imperative considering the commitment of the present administration of Professor Babagana Umar Zulum on Healthcare services to all nooks and crannies in the state.

Habiba specifically said, based on the 2019 Work Plan which was approved for implementation by the World Bank and National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), where Konduga and Mafa LGAs formed part of the scale up, other council areas such as Chibok, Damboa, Gubio, Monguno, Dikwa, Bama, Gwoza and other relatively safer zones are to be contracted, in addition to over 100 HFs already benefiting in 10 LGAs of Maiduguri Metropolitan Council, Jere, Biu, Askira-Uba, Hawul, Shani, Bayo, Kwaya-Kusar, Kaga and Magumeri since inception of the project in mid 2017.

She noted that, with the full support the project gets from the present administration and the World Bank, the PIU team is determined to ensure that all the 27 Local Government Areas in the state benefit before the end/expiration of the project intervention next year.

Earlier, the Performance Based Financing (PBF) Technical Assistant In-charge of Borno and Yobe states, Mr. Nji Valery Che told participants that at the end of the training, the Enumerators would go to the field and collate Data using Open Data Kit (ODK) software in each Health Facilities. Based on this, the national will make a selection of eligible health facilities for training and eventual contracting in the project.

He said, the basic criteria in each HF would be centred on at least 2 Community Health Worker (CHEW) and above, 5 rooms to harbour units such as Out Patient Department (OPD),Laboratory, Pharmacy among other requirements to meet up for mapping.

The Data Manager, Mr. Victor Adeniyi took participants extensively on Kobocollect Application which is used for mapping.

He explained all the processes involved and challenges, as well as troubleshootings needed for the successes of the exercise.

A Supervisor from Gubio Local Government Area, Bukar Lawan Kashim who spoke on behalf of the participants, thanked BOSPHCDA for considering them worthy for the enumeration exercise and pledged to do justice, present proper Data using the ODK for further consideration not only by the state PIU or National Team, but by the World Bank.