Unidentified Gunmen Sack Police Station In Enugu

Unidentified gunmen on Sunday attacked Ikirike Police Station of Enugu Command of the Nigeria Police Force.

It was gathered that the hoodlums came to the station under the pretence that they came to make a report and immediately launched attack on the station. In an attempt to defend the station, one of the attackers was shot on the head. The hoodlums who escaped through adjoining bush at the back of the station, carted away weapons belonging to the station.

At the time of filing this report, it was learned that police officers at the station sustained gunshot injuries. According to a source, the injured police officers are receiving treatment in an undisclosed hospital.

The Enugu State police Command alerts public to contact any of their formation in case the wounded hoodlum is sighted anywhere in the state