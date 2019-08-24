Ibori Denied Entry Into USA

Mrs Senani Sosu Ibori, the new wife of former governor of Delta State, James Ibori, was denied entry into the United States of America where she had gone to give birth to her baby, SecretReporters can authoritatively reveal on Thursday, August 22, 2019.

According to the online news platform, the new Mrs. Ibori, was in pain after finding out the political powers and financial war chest of her husband, could not remedy the situation.

Mrs Senani Sosu Ibori who got married to Ibori in a talk of the town wedding in 2017 has safely put to bed, disclosed a source.

The University of Lagos graduate we gathered flew to the USA in the 8th month of her pregnancy to have her child but was refused entry into the US on arrival.

According to reports gathered, she was turned back with no reason given to her during the Point of entry, POE, a situation she could not save despite various calls placed to the US embassy and diplomatic figures from Nigeria.

The fair skin goddess of fashion who mesmerises Ibori’s head was all tears as she booked another flight that took her to London, where she had her baby who will not be a UK citizen, as the laws do not acknowledge citizenship by birth like US, Canada or Brazil.

We gathered that efforts were made by the powers that be to get her back to the US before her expected date of delivery but one of our sources revealed that it was futile as the US were making plans to ban her from the US, hence the initial denial at POE.

With this turn back, she is the first public casualty of the yet to be established law of the Trump administration, seeking to abolish citizenship by birth in the US.