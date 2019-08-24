President Of Congo DRC Received By The Honorary Counsel Of The Country To Nigeria, HE Prince Don Okonkwo

The President of Democratic Republic of Congo, His Excellency, Felix Tsisikedi, has been received in Nigeria by the Honorary Counsel of Congo DRC to Nigeria, His Excellency, Prince Don Okonkwo, at the Presidential wing of Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport in Abuja few hours ago.

The visit of Congo President, HE Felix Tsisikedi was in view of strategic deliberations to further broaden the bilateral trade relationship between the both West African Nations. Speaking with Prince shortly after receiving Congo President, he told our correspondent that the engagement would leave notable impacts on the relationship that exists between Nigeria and Congo.

The Anambra state governorship candidate and Managing Director of Tetrazzini Group, Prince Okonkwo stressed that Nigeria and Congo DRC has maintained a mutual relationship that has overtime enabled relative benefits for both countries.

He also noted that more productive engagements as regards development projects and otherwise will be looked into for furrher implementation and impacts amongst bother nations.