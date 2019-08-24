Information Commissioner Warns Staff Against Indiscipline

Information Officers in Delta State have been warned to desist from the attitude of leaving the office without taking permission from their bosses.

The Delta State Commissioner for Information, Mr Charles Ehiedu Aniagwu, gave the warning during a meeting with information officers in the state, adding that going and coming to work when they like had consequences.

The information commissioner said that as information officers, they should be able to convince the public about the activities of government, saying that without the report from the information officers, government would not be able to know the happenings in the localities.

He stated that officers should report beyond the state government activities and source for news in other places, saying it would make the public have interest in their news.

Mr Aniagwu implored them to work together as Deltans in other to move the state forward, adding that it would pay them more to make the ministry more productive.

According to Mr Aniagwu, information officers should be able to explain the mind of the state government to the public, saying this would help the public to understand the activities and programmes of government.

He assured information officers of internal and external training to position them on the right track, adding that no officer in the state would be intimated as long as he remained the commissioner.

The information commissioner noted that any information officer whose work was being threatened should report to the ministry for immediate attention, saying, “Rejecting the information officer sent to MDAs means rejecting the state.”

He assures that Identity cards would be issued to all public enlightenment officers (PEOs) as Pointer correspondent.

The commissioner promised to provide adequate working tools to PROs/PEOs In the state to enable them carry out their duties effectively, even as he urged the officers to work hard to take the ministry to a higher level, saying that there would always be reward for hard work.

Present at the meeting were the Functioning Permanent Secretary, Mr Paul Osahor and all the directors in the ministry among others.