Fountain University, Osogbo (FUO) VC on Buhari's Ministers: Aregbesola, Fashola, Tallen are Star Cast 

The Vice Chancellor, Fountain University, Osogbo, Professor Amidu Sanni has congratulated the former Governor, State of Osun, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, former Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babatunde Raji Fashola (SAN) and the immediate past Executive Chairman, NACA and former Plateau State Deputy Governor, Dame Pauline Tallen on their appointments as Ministers of Interior, Works and Housing and Women Affairs of the Federal Republic of Nigeria respectively.

This was contained in a press statement made available to The Nigerian Voice by the Public Relations Officer Fountain University, Toyeeb Olayinka, on behalf of Professor Sanni

Professor Saani said “The portfolios given to the trio is a tacit recognition of their various capabilities and imaginativeness which President Muhammadu Buhari envisaged would be brought to bear in his attempt at taking the nation to the next level of transformational governance.”

The Vice Chancellor described the appointment of Fashola, Aregbesola, and Tallen as a catalyst for the injection of new ideas and strategies for improving infrastructural and housing needs, cross-border and internal security challenges, prison reforms, women empowerment and social engineering among other issues.

He advised the new ministers to consult widely and strive hard to improve on their various track records such that their performances at the end of their tenure would be an enviable point of reference.

“I pray that God grant them His abiding favours in their official and personal endeavours”, he concluded.