Delta Government Constitutes Flood Committee

As part of efforts to mitigate the effects of the impending 2019 flooding of Coastal Communities, the Delta State Government has constituted a 13- Man high powered Committee.

The Committee which was set up in response to the 2019 flood alert issued by the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NIMET), and the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), has the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Mr Chiedu Ebie as the Chairman, is saddled with the responsibility of drawing up implementation plans for a well coordinated response to the anticipated flooding.

According to a statement signed by the SSG, Mr Ebie, the committee is expected to collaborate with other stakeholders with a view to taking proactive steps that will mitigate the effects of the flood.

Members of the committee include Commissioner, Bureau for Special Duties, Mr Omamofe Pirah as the co-chairman; Commissioner for Information, Charles Aniagwu; Commissioner for Health, Dr Mordi Ononye; and Commissioner for Environment, Mr Chris Onogba; Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Chief Patrick Ukah; and Commissioner for Special Duties (Government House), Mr Henry Sakpra.

Others included are the Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Mrs Flora Alatan; Special Adviser (Local Government Affairs), Prince Kelly Penawou; Hon. Daniel Yingi Special Adviser (Environment and Marine Transport), Chairman, ALGON (Delta State Chapter), Hon. Itiako Ikpokpo; Director General, State Orientation Bureau, Mr Eugene Uzum and the Permanent Secretary Bureau for Special Duties, Mr Benson Oburoh.