Police nab two brothers for defrauding people with fake currency

Men of Ogun State Police Command have arrested two brothers Sunday Durosinmi Onikoyi and Felix Durosinmi Onikoyi of Akala Street Idi-Oro, Mushin Lagos for defrauding unsuspecting members of people with fake currency.

Their arrest followed a distress call by one Moses Nwese of Gas-line area of Ijoko Ota that two men came to his shop to buy two bags of rice and gave him the sum of N29,000 which he discovered to be fake currency.

Upon the information, the DPO Sango Ota Division, CSP Godwin Idehai who was on routine patrol of the area with his men hotly chased the suspects and got them arrested in an Honda Odyssey car with registration number LSR 504 AZ.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Mr Abimbola Oyeyemi told Thr Nigerian Voice that when the suspects were searched, N78,000 fake money was recovered from them. He added that one unregistered Bajaj motorcycle and 10 bags of rice were also recovered from them.

The Commissioner of police, CP Bashir Makama ordered a full scale investigation into the activities of the two suspects and ordered their arraignment in a court of after investigation.