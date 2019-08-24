Military Destroys Smoked Fish, Hides And Skin Seized From Boko Harsm Suppliers

In its efforts to block sources of funding to Boko Haram insurgents and also serve as deterrent to others, the Operation Lafiya Dole has destroyed four vehicles loaded with smoked fish concealed in beans husk and hides and skin seized from suspected insurgents suppliers and conaivance along Gamboru- Ngala road of Borno state.

While destroying the seized items in Maiduguri on Friday, the Theater Commander Operation Lafiya Dole, Major General, Olusegun Adeniyi said " the Boko Haram insurgents used fishing and fish business to fund their activities in the Northeast ."

General Adeniyi said the vehicles were interceped by the men of the Nigerian Security and civil Defence Corp (NSCDC), along Gamboru Ngala axis, adding that the transaction was to fund Boko Harsm insurgents' activities.

" I appeal to Nigerisns, more espeially members of the NURTW not to allow their members or people to be used in supporting the activities of Boko Haram. As anybody found wanting will treated as Boko Haram member", the theater Commander added.

He further said " if you allow your vehicles to be use in carrying fish to Boko Haam, we will destroyed both the fish and the vehicles.. If you deny the Insurgents sources of funding its means Boko is finished. .

He said "the insurgents run illegal economy through fish and fishing activities to fund their activities and unpatriotic Nigerisns who want to make mony from everything goes to their camps and buy fish from them. The ban on the sales and transportation of fish still remains until Boko Haram are denied funds to carry out their activities."

" you see insurgents with 20 vehicles and bigin to wonder how they get fuel or money to fuel their vehicles. It is some unpatriotic Nigerians that support their activities through selling and buying their products and even supply them with petroleum products"_ the commander added.

He said the suspects will be charged o court after the completion of investigations to serve as deterrent to others.

The Nigerian Voice was informed from a reliable source that the Boko Haram insurgents collect taxes from people that engaged in fishing activities at the fringes of the Lake chad Basin.

Earlier briefing the press, Assistant Commander NSCDC, Mr. lenge Orong said " our men intercepted the suspects along Gamboru - Ngala Maiduguri road with smoked fish, hides and skin concealed in beans husk to beat security checks but thank God our men were able to detect and atest them."

He further said that they usually conceal the banned fish and smuggle it through Cameroon Gamboru - Ngala road. Some times, they come out in Taraba or Cross river to avoid being arrested.

The event was carried out under the watchful eyes of heavy security from the military, Police and NSCDC.