Senator Dino Melaye Sacked By Election Tribunal

The Kogi State National Assembly/State Assembly Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Abuja has sacked Dino Melaye as the representative of the Kogi West senatorial district in the Senate.

Melaye beat his closest challenger, Smart Adeyemi, and other candidates in the election that was conducted on February 23, 2019 for a second term in the upper legislative chamber.

Adeyemi filed a petition before the tribunal to contest the result, alleging that the process was plagued with irregularities and disorganisations.

The tribunal agreed with him and annulled the election in a ruling delivered on Friday, August 23.

In a unanimous judgement, the three-member panel, led by Justice A. O. Chijioke, ordered for a fresh election to be conducted in the district.

Melaye has taken to his Twitter account (@dino_melaye) to say there's no cause for alarm over the ruling.

The senator, who's contesting in the November 16 Kogi governorship election, said he'll challenge the ruling at the Appeal Court.

"Our mandate cannot be taken. We will get judgment at the Appeal Court. There will be fresh election in Kogi West bc I will be Governor. For my Senate mandate no shaking," he posted.