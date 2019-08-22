Police arrest kidnappers that abducted Imam's son on Sallah day

The Ogun State Command of the Nigeria Police Force has arrested suspected kidnappers that abducted the son of Chief Imam of Ode-Omi Community and two other persons in the state on the day of Eid-El-Kabir festival.

In a chat with The Nigerian Voice, the police spokesman in the state, Abimbola Oyeyemi confirmed the arrest of the suspects.

He said "The efforts of Ogun State police Command in checkmating the activities of hoodlums who have taken kidnapping as business yielded a positive result when four members of a kidnap gang who abducted three persons including a son of the Chief Imam of Ode-Omi Community on Sunday 11th of August were arrested by our men."

"The three victims namely: Adamson Bamidele, Adam Jelil and Sanni Azeez were earlier rescued on 16th of August 2019 while police kept on trailing their abductors who are still hibernating in the creek."

"At a stage, the policemen advanced to their hideout in the creek and engaged them in gun battle; four policemen were injured in the process forcing the policemen to withdrawn but laid ambush around the area."

He added "Unknown to them that they are being trailed, four members of the gang came out of the creek probably to relocate to another place and police swooped on them and got them arrested."

Recovered from them are: Two cut to seize guns, Four live cartridges, One cylinder, one boat engine and assorted charms.

While the arrested suspects were being taken to Abeokuta by men of SARS, their other colleague who have laid ambush between Abigi and J4 attacked the team to free their members, resulting to cross firing between the gang and the policemen.

At the end of the gun duel, two out of the arrested suspects and one of the attackers were fatally injured. One pump action gun belonging to the attackers and three expended cartridges were recovered at the scene of the ambush while some of the attackers escaped with bullet injuries.

The Command hereby seize this opportunity to appeal to members of the public, especially hospitals to report anybody seen with gunshot injury to the police in their area.