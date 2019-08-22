Dame Okowa Commissions Quality Assurance Monitoring Vehicle, 25 Motorcycles (Photos)

Wife of the Delta state governor, Dame Edith Okowa, has commissioned Quality Assurance Monitoring 18 seater Hiace Bus, 25 motorcycles and distributed several learning materials to schools in the 25 local government areas of the state with a charge on teachers to put on their best by imparting sound moral values and academic knowledge on their pupils and students.

Dame Okowa gave the charge Wednesday, during the official commissioning of quality assurance monitoring vehicle and 25 motor cycles where the 2018 Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) and State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) instructional materials were also distributed to schools in the 25 local government areas of the state at the State Universal Basic Education Headquarters premises, Asaba.

The governor’s wife who stressed the need for teachers not to relent in playing their teaching role of imparting sound moral and academic knowledge on their pupils and students in a professional manner, admonished teachers not to condescend so low under any guise by collecting money from their pupils and students.

While saying that Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education was key and vital in the Human Capital Development programme of the state government, Dame Okowa who is the founder, 0' 5 Initiative, a pet project with which she has touched lives , implored Chief Inspectors of Education (CIE) and Head Teachers in the state to continue to do the needful by ensuring that teachers under their supervision discharge their duties professionally.

Meanwhile, the Secretary to the State Universal Basic Education Board, Sir Byron Unini, has read riot act to operators of the Quality Assurance Monitoring bus and 25 motor cycles commissioned by wife of the State governor, that the 18 seater bus and the 25 motorcycles were strictly meant for quality assurance purposes in the state and that on no account would they be used for private purpose.

Sir Unini handed down the warning during the Commissioning of Quality Assurance Monitoring vehicle, motorcycles and distribution of the 2018 UBEC/SUBEB instructional materials to schools in the 25 Local Government Areas of the State.

The Secretary of the Board while assuring stakeholders that the instructional materials which include computers, e-learning materials, solar panels, inverters, chairs and tables amongst others would get to the end users so as to fulfil the purpose for which they were procured, disclosed that in an effort to improve the quality of education nationwide, the management of UBEC recently approved 2% of SUBEBs’ intervention funds for Quality Assurance in all the states of the Federation.

Sir Unini disclosed that the UBEC’s approval was aimed at promoting effective and efficient monitoring mechanism across schools by SUBEBs and Local Government Education Authorities (LGEAs), and hailed the state government for meeting all the conditions stipulated by UBEC through the understanding and intervention of the state governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa.

According to him, governor Okowa’s commitment, passion and unflinching support for the education sector guaranteed the prompt and up to date payment of the state’s counterpart fund which hitherto was un-accessed since 2012.

“In keeping with the mandate of the Universal Basic Education Commission’s road-map on quality assurance for 2015 – 2020, one 18-seater bus and 25 motor cycles have been procured while furnishing of the Quality Assurance Department with basic office equipment for e-monitoring and supervision is on-going,” he said.

In his remarks during the ceremony, the Director in the South-South Zonal office of Universal Basic Education Commission, Osahon Igbinoba, who was represented by Mr. Omuta Obanovwe, applauded the Okowa-led administration for the quality collaboration with UBEC in accessing the state counterpart fund for advocacy and sensitization of school management and other stakeholders for effective implementation of the UBE programme in the state.

The ceremony was attended by the Secretary to the State Government, Mr. Chiedu Ebie; Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Chief Patrick Ukah; and his Information counterpart, Mr. Charles Aniagwu, the tate Head of Service (HoS), Mr. Reginald Bayoko and the Chairman of Delta State Civil Service Commission, Chief (Mrs.) Patience Nkem Okwuofu among other dignitaries.