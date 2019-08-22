Police nab two men for killing okada rider in Ogun

Men of Ogun State Police Command have arrested tow men, Lekan Odusote of Sanga area, Ijebu-Ode and Monday John of Molipa Estate Ijebu-Ode for allegedly killing a commercial motorcycle operator also known as okada rider.

The suspects were said to have lured the bike man to Ikangba area Obalende in Ijebu-Ode, killed the okada rider and snatched his motorcycle.

The Police Public Relations Officer for Ogun State Police Command, Abimbola Oyeyemi told The Nigerian Voice that the suspects took the corpse of the okada man to an uncompleted building, dug a shallow grave and buried him there.

According to the PPRO, "Done with the Okada man, the suspects took his motorcycle to Ijebu-Igbo where they sold it at the rate of N120,000"

"Luck however ran against them when they were about to share the money because of their inability to agree on a particular sharing formula."

"This led to a serious altercation between them and some of their pronouncements arouse the suspicious of people around and they informed the Police."

The police spokesman said upon the information, the DPO Obalende division, CSP Sunday Omonijo swiftly dispatched his detectives to effect the arrest of the two suspects.

Oyeyemi said the suspects have confessed that they lured an Okada man to an isolated area where they killed him and took possession of the motorcycle which they sold, and the sharing formula of the money caused disagreement between them.

The suspects have taken police to the uncompleted building where the victim was buried, and the corpse has been recovered and taken to mortuary for post mortem examination.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Bashir Makama ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to Homicide Section of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigation and prosecution.