Commence Healing Process In Niger Delta, IYC Tasks New Minister

... Commends Buhari Over Choice Of Silver

The newly sworn-in minister of state for petroleum, Mr. Timipre Silver, has been charged to hit the ground running with the immediate commencement of the process of healing the wounds that have bedeviled the Niger Delta region.

In a press release Wednesday signed and made available to The Nigerian Voice by the Ijaw Youth Council (IYC), preaident, Pereotubo Oweilaemi, Esq., tasked the petroleum minister to strive hard and bring the people closer to the government.

Said he: "We advice the new Petroleum Minister who is a product of the Niger Delta Struggle to commence with the process of healing the wounds by bringing the government closer to the people".

While commending president Muhammadu Buhari, for the choice of the Bayelsa state former governor, as the minister of state for petroleum, Barr. Oweilaemi, said the Ijaw nation received the portfolio with joy.

Meanwhile, the IYC president has lauded Buhari for seeing Silver as worthy enough to occupy the sit.

Hear him: "The position of the Minister of State for Petroleum given to the only Ijaw Minister in the Buhari's cabinet is a welcome development.

"IYC commends President Mohammadu Buhari for the gesture. Indeed, he has proven to be President with listening ears. The Ijaw nation is very happy with our President for this kind gesture".

While congratulating Silver over his appointment, he expressed hope that the former governor would bring his wealth of knowledge to bear.

"We use this medium to also congratulate His Excellency, Chief Timipre Silver for being appointed as a Minister of State for Petroleum. With his wealth of experience in public office, we have no doubt that he will deliver in his ministry.

"We are also certain that Silver will use his position to build bridges in the Niger Delta for the sustenance of the existing peace", Oweilaemi, said.