Borno State Government To Construct 1,000 Houses For Idps In Monguno

The Borno state Governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum has laid a foundation for the construction of 1,000 houses for the Internally displaced Persons (IDPs) in Monguno town of Monguno local government of Northern Borno.

Governor Babagana Umara disclosed this in Monguno while addressing mammoth crowd yesterday said " I am going to construct 1,000 houses for you, upgrade your General Hospital to Specialist Hospital and establish High Islam for you"

Governor Zulum who officially laid foundation of 1,000 houses said " Government is not unmindful of the IDPs and therefore, we are going to construct 1,000 houses for the IDPs through the ministry of Reconstruction, Rehabilitation and Resettlementl so that our IDPs will be resettled in dignified manner"

The Governor also said he is going to provide them with irrigation facilities to commence dry season farming, so that you will be self reliiant and urged them to exercise patience and pray for the restoration of peace back to the state.

" we have come along with 28,,000 bags of maize, 2,000 cartons of sugar, 1,000 cartons of salt, and 200 jerrycans of cooking oil. I urge you to stay in your various camps. I will personally visit the 13 camps to ensure that all of you get the foodstuff", Prof. Zulum added..

He said " I know some of you have 5 cards, one for the himself, wife and children and many others don't have a single card. So please, you should use only one card, so that others should get"

He promised to spend three days in monguno to ensure that all of them get the food items.