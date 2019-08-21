Gov Zulum Swears-In Commissioners, Ban Unauthorized Visit To Government House Except On Invitation And Emergency (Photos)

Borno state Governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum has directed all the newly sworn in commissioners to always stay in their officess and only come to Government House strictly on invitation.

Governor Bagana Umara gave the directive while administering the swearing in ceremony of the Newly Appointed Commissioners at the Multi Purpose Hall of Government House , Maiduguri, "You should operate from your various ministries of assignment and not frequenting the Government House except on invitations or emergencies."

His Excellency, Babagana Umara Zulum swearing in new Commissioners

He said "In my inaugural address I made it very clear that the daunting task before us is to reposition the state after haven suffered from the destructive machineries of the insurgency. You were all carefully selected out of so many of your kind and therefore the government and people of Borneo expect nothing less than the best from all of you. You must therefore work hard to justify the confidence reposed on you"

He therefore said " it is in this vein that I have created a new ministry of science, Technology and Innovation to facilitate the development and deployment of science and technology apparatus to enhance the pace of socio-economic development of the state through appropriate technological imputs into productive activators ",

The Governor " we must emphasize complimentary of fucntions and responsibility and also the need for the cooperation, understanding and commitment of every of you so that collectively we will deliver our promises to improve the living standards of our people."

"I assure you that the executive council meeting will be held regularly and therefore all EXCO memos must be backed up by budgetary provisions confirmed by the budget office before submission to the cabinet secretariat for consideration" he further said .

While warning them agaisnst corruption, Professor Zulum said "you should as a necessary constitunal requirement go to the code of Conduct Bureau to declare your assets. I wish you all God's Guidance and protection as you set out to render valuable services to the state. I urge you to contribute to our collective efforts and commitment to provide good governance in order to take Borno to the next level."

Professor Zulum said we should work assiduously to bridge the gap between our politicians and the civil servants as well as followers so that together, working in harmony and understanding we will achieve our vision of a stronger and more prosperous Borno",

While appealing for support, the governor said " I wish to call on all people of this state to rededicate ourselves towards the achievement of our 10 point development agenda so as to positively impact on the lives of our people "

Those that were sworn in includes Hon. Babakura Abba Jatau, Hon. Saiyna Buba, Engr Mustapha Gubio, Engr Kabiru Wanori, Hon. Abubajar Tijjani, Julina Bitrus, Arch Yerima Saleh, Hon. Yerima Kareto,among others. While Alhaji Auwal Hamza, Hon. Zanna Mustapha, Engr Abba Wakilbe, Col Abubakar Chitoma (Rtd). Prof. Isah Matte and Hon Mauro Mandata as Special advisers.

Prof. Isah Matte responding on behalf of the new Commisioners

Speaking on behalf of the newly sworn in Commissioners, Prof. Isah Matte thanked the Governor for finding them worthy of the appointment and assured him that they will justify the trust reposed on them.