President Buhari Swears In Ministers, Assign Portfolios (Full List)

President Muhammadu Buhari has sworn-in his cabinet for the second term.

President Buhari sworn-in his 43 Ministers on Wednesday at the Presidential Villa on Wednesday.

He charged his new ministers to work towards ensuring better Nigeria and a country the citizens would be proud of.

The newly appointed Ministers include:

Abia

Dr. Uchechukwu Ogah

Minister of State Mines and Steel Development

Adamawa

Muhammadu Musa Bello

Minister of Federal Capital Territory



Akwa IbomSen. Godswill AkpabioMinister of Niger DeltaAnambraDr. Chris N. NgigeMinister of Labour and EmploymentAnambraSharon O. IkeazorMinister of State EnvironmentBauchiAdamu AdamuMinister of EducationBauchiAmb. Mariam Y. KatagumMinister of State Industry, Trade and InvestmentBayelsaTimipre SylvaMinister of State Petroleum ResourceBenueSen. George AkumeMinister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs

BornoMustapha Baba ShehuriMinister of State Agriculture and Rural Development

Cross RiverGoddy Jedy – AgbaMinister of State PowerDeltaFestus Keyamo, SANMinister of State Niger DeltaEbonyiDr. Ogbonnaya OnuMinister of Science and TechnologyEdoDr. Osagie EhanireMinister of HealthEdoClement IKanade AgbaMinister of State Budget and National PlanningEkitiOtunba Richard Adeniyi AdebayoMinister of Industry, Trade and InvestmentEnuguGeoffrey OnyeamaMinister of Foreign AffairsGombeDr. Ali Isa Ibrahim PantamiMinister of CommunicationsImoEmeka NwajiubaMinister of State EducationJigawaEngr. Suleiman H. AdamuMinister of Water ResourcesKadunaZainab Shamsuna AhmedMinister of Finance, Budget and National PlanningKadunaDr. Muhammad MahmoudMinister of EnvironmentKanoSabo NanonoMinister of Agriculture and Rural DevelopmentKanoMaj. Gen. (RTD) Bashir Salihi MagashiMinister of DefenceKatsinaMr. PresidentMinister of Petroleum ResourcesKatsinaSen. Hadi SirikaMinister of AviationKebbiAbubakar MalamiHonourable Attorney General and Minister of Justice

KogiRamatu TijjaniMinister of State Federal Capital TerritoryKwaraLai MohammedMinister of Information and CultureKwaraGbemisola SarakiMinister of State TransportationLagosBabatunde Raji Fashola (SAN)Minister of Works and HousingLagosSen. Adeleke O. MamoraMinister of State HealthNasarawaMohammed H. AbdullahiMinister of State Science and TechnologyNigerAmb. Zubairu DadaMinister of State Foreign AffairsOgunArch. Olamilekan AdegbiteMinister of Mines and Steel DevelopmentOndoSen. Tayo D. AlasoaduraMinister of State Labour and EmploymentOsunRauf AregbesolaMinister of InteriorOyoSunday DareMinister of Youth and SportsPlateauPauline TallenMinister of Women AffairsRiversRotimi AmaechiMinister of TransportationSokotoMuhammadu Maigari DingyadiMinister of Police AffairsTarabaEng. Saleh MammanMinister of PowerYobeAbubakar D. AliyuMinister of State Works and HousingZamfaraSa’adiya Umar FaroukMinister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development