Borno Governor reconstitutes teaching service board

Borno Governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum has approved the reappointment of Professor Usman Bello as chairman of the state's teaching service board. The Governor also approved the appointment of three members of the board.

Special adviser on public relations and strategy, Malam Isa Gusau who announced this on Tuesday, said Professor Zulum has also approved the appointment of Hajiya Hamsatu Zannah Laminu, Mohammed Ibrahim Joji and Alhaji Makinta Monguno as members of the teaching service board.

The spokesman noted that Professor Zulum will, insha'Allah, accord maximum support to the chairman and members of the board while he expects them to significantly uplift the quality of teaching in line with the Governor's bold and ambitious agenda for Borno's education sector.

The Governor congratulates those appointed, reaffirming his absolute confidence in each of them.