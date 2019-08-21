Ritualists Go Berserk In Delta

News filtering into town has it that barely two weeks after the lifeless body of one Miss Miracle Laju, was reportedly found in a hotel room in Sapele, the administrative headquarter of Sapele local government council, Delta state, another girl's body has been discovered in another hotel room in the Amukpe area of Sapele.

It was gathered that the lifeless body of the 24-year-old girl simply identified as Christy but popularly known as Abina was found under a bed in a hotel room in the locality.

It was learnt that the body of the deceased, who is suspected to be a commercial sex worker, was discovered on Monday by one of the hotel cleaners.

It was reliably gathered that at the time the body was discovered, the corpse was said to be already decomposing.

Sources disclosed that the deceased had been declared missing for about week before an offensive odour led a cleaner to clear the room on Monday when her body was found under the bed.

As at the time of filing this report, it was, however, not clear since when the girl had been lodged in the hotel.

The incident was said to had thrown residents of Amukpe and the entire Sapele city into palpable fear and mourning.

A hotel staff who confirmed the incident under strict condition of anonymity said the lifeless body of the lady was carefully concealed in the hotel bedsheets before being kept under the bed and covered with the bed.

The manner the corpse was concealed, however, raised suspicion that her killers might have deliberately murdered her and kept the body from the hotel management.

The incident occurred at Ebis Hotel, about four electric poles from Sam Blossom Hotel where Miss Miracle reportedly died last two weeks.

“A customer who came to lodge, could not withstand the foul smell in the room, this prompted the management of the hotel to start searching, that was when they found the corpse carefully wrapped with bed sheet, under the bed in the hotel room”, one of sources disclosed.

Another source said the family had consulted a herbalist who assured that the deceased was still alive.

The herbalist was said have demanded for N100, 000 from the deceased’s family for rituals that would enable them discover her.

A senior police officer at the Sapele Area Command confirmed the incident on the condition of anonymity on Tuesday.

However, efforts to reach the State Police Public Relations Officer, Onome Onovwakpoyeya, proved abortive while WhatsApp message sent to the Commissioner of police was not also responded to at the time of filing this report in the early hours of Wednesday.

Meanwhile, corpse of the deceased has been disposited at the Sapele Central Hospital morgue pending police investigation