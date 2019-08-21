DESOPADEC Commissioner Visits Monarch, Gets Support

For people-oriented representation and projects, the Commissioner representing Sapele, Ethiope west and Okpe local government councils on the Board of the Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (DESOPADEC), Hon. Joyce Overah, has paid a familiarization visit on the traditional ruler of Mosogar, King Samson Omene.

Speaking Tuesday, Overah, disclosed that he was on familiarization to the palace to formally establish contact with those he represents on the DESOPADEC Board.

He hinted the monarch of the responsibilities of DESOPADEC to assisting Deltans especially those in the oil bearing communities.

Accordong to Overah, for a robust, successful implementation of grassroot projects and to meet the aspirations of his people, he would continue to consult with the palace on regular basis to feel the pulse of the people, assuring that Mosogar won't be underrepresented.

In his remarks, His Majesty, King Samson Omene, thanked the government functionary and his entourage for taking out time to visit him even as he prayed God for a peaceful and prosperous tenure for the government official.

King Omene assured the Commissioner of his full support and cooperation of the people of Mosogar to enable him funcrion and succeed.

The Hon.Commissioner was accompanied by Mr Festus Pemu, Mr Umurhurhu Akpore Friday, Mr Onoriode Precious, Mr Raymond Overah, Mr Francis Obule, Mr Endurance Ikanone, Mr Frank Nujimen, and a team of others.