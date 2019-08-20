Delta Government Awards 15 Roads To Open Up Community

The Delta State government has disclosed that 15 roads have been awarded in Okpanam community, Oshimili north local government area.

The Commissioner for Works, Chief James Augoye, stated this during a press briefing at the Ministry of Information, Asaba.

Chief Augoye who said the continuous desilting of the drainage at Asaba end was as a result of the sand coming from Okpanam axis, stated that the roads projects were awarded to control the huge sand that had filled the drainages.

According to the commissioner, the contractor handling the Okpanam Road project had completed the drains on both sides of the road and was doing remedial work to enable residents use the road until the rains subsids when work on the road would commence.

He appealed to the residents to be patient with the state government, saying that government understand their plight.

The works commissioner who debunked rumour making the round that the contractor handling the Asaba-Ase Road had demobilize from site, stated that work on the road was ongoing.

Chief Augoye stated that the state government had no intension to abandon the project, even as he encouraged communities to take ownership of projects in their community.

He said that by taking ownership of projects in their community, the community would be able to monitor the contractor and engineers to ensure that there was no compromise, adding that deliberate action had been taken to ensure positive result in Asaba-Ase community Road project.

Chief Augoye stated that due to the rains, government had agreed with contractor to construct only covet/concrete work, and gave an assurance that the 7.2km Asaba-Ase Road project would be completed.

Explaining the reason for the delay in the completion of Ikpide-Irri Road, the commissioner stated that his ministry discovered that the road needed drains on both side, saying the road was on low land and that state government had awarded the second drains on the road.

Augoye who revealed that Ministry of Works would only embark on long distance and highly technical roads which require proper investigation stated that the Asaba Capital Territory Development Agency and Warri/Uvwie Development Agency were in charge of short distance and internal roads in Asaba and Warri and environs for quick result.