Give Us Substantive Minister, IYC Tells President Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has been called upon to give the Ijaws a juicy federal ministry owing to the fact that the former governor of Bayelsa state, Chief Timipre Silver, is the only minister designate to make the Federal Executive Council (FEC).

The Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) President, Worldwide, Pereotubo Oweilaemi, Esq., made the call Tuesday in a press release made available to The Nigerian Voice in Asaba, the Delta state capital.

According to the Ijaw youth leader, "As President Buhari is set to inaugurate his ministers, IYC calls on our President to give the Ijaw nation a substantive ministerial portfolio.

Barr. Oweilaemi based his argument on the premise that the former Bayelsa state governor, Chief Silver remains the only minister designate from the Ijaw extraction picked by Buhari.

Hear him: "Since Chief Timipre Silver is the only minister designate from the Ijaw nation, we expect Buhari to compensate the Ijaw people with a substantive ministry", challenging president Buhari, to truly prove his fatherly qualities towards all Nigerians.

"The Ijaw nation despite her economic importance to Nigeria has not been given her pride of place under the Buhari administration. We don't deserve junior ministerial portfolio. Give Chief Timipre Silver a substantive ministry with a juicy portfolio.

"We are calling on President Mohammadu Buhari to compensate the Ijaw nation with a substantive ministry. Let him assuage the people with the feeling of distrust.

"Now is the time for our President to prove to Ijaw people that he is for every tribe in the Country. Timipre Silver should therefore be given a ministry he can use to develop and empower his people.

"We were politically alienated by the present government in the first term. Now is the time for Buhari to accommodate every section in his Government", Oweilaemi stressed.