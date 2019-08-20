Yobe Young Generation Development Association (YOYGEDA) YOYGEDA Trains 34 Peace Ambassadors on Community Mobilization,Advocacy, Conflict management

A Non-Governmental Organisation, Yobe Young Generation Development Association (YOYGEDA) has organized peace dialogue and training workshop for peace ambassadors in Yobe state.

The workshop which took place in Potiskum town of Yobe state brought together about 34 Peace Ambassadors across the state for training on community mobilization, advocacy and conflict management skills.

The Executive Director, YOYGEDA, Malam Adamu Muazu said the main goal of the workshop was to promote peace, unity, love, tolerance and social cohesion among the people through engagements of relevant community stakeholders and training workshop for the peace ambassadors.

“The initiative is considered timely as a result of growing intolerance among youths especially during and after the 2019 electioneering period coupled with some divisive statements and hate speeches which further worsen the situation”, Adamu said.

He added that the immediate expected outome of the workshop is to build commitment among the community stakeholders on key actions that will foster peace, love, tolerance and unity among the people.

The workshop drew participants from the public administrators, security agents, students, traditional and religious leaders among others.