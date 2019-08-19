American Human Rights Council (AHRC-USA) Recognizes World Humanitarian Day:

The American Human Rights Council (AHRC-USA) joins the United Nations and the world community today August 19, 2016 to honor humanitarians who have sacrificed their lives, and those who are currently working around the world to bring vital services and resources to the world's most vulnerable populations.

August 19 was designated World Humanitarian Day by the United Nations in 2009 to honor the victims of the 2003 bombing of the United Nations Headquarters in Baghdad, Iraq. It is a day of remembrance of those who lost their life trying to help provide humanitarian relief to others.

The global community recognize this year's Humanitarian Day amidst a rise in violence and violation of human rights and human dignity around the world. Countries are throne a pat by wars and conflict, millions of people are displaced and forced to seek refuge, and the daily loss of innocent lives as a result of hate, terror and violence have taken a huge toll on humanity and continues to challenge our core and basic human values.

Today as we honor humanitarians worldwide that have given their lives to help our world's most vulnerable populations, we are also bearing witness to some of the most heinous human rights abuses one can imagine. AHRC strongly encourages all peace-loving people to actively engage in making a difference in their own communities and communities across the world in need of assistance and resources.

The 2019 World Humanitarian Day theme, #WomenHumanitarians are being celebrated for their contributions, should serve as a reminder of the needs of people, and inspiration for all of us to make a difference.

"On this day we remember all the heroes of humanitarian work who died trying to help the less fortunate around the world. The dedication of these humanitarian workers is literally a matter of life or death for the vulnerable populations they serve" said Imad Hamad. AHRC Executive Director. "As we recognize today as World Humanitarian Day, we are reminded that as humans we live in a shared world with a shared common humanity," continued Hamad.

"We have the ability and the responsibility to make this world a better place for all where people are able to live where there is a shared respect for human rights and human dignity for all," said Dr. Saleh Muslah, AHRC Board President. "To the heroes of humanitarian work we say thank you for being humanity's true heroes," continued Dr. Muslah