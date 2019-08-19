Delta Police Foils Motorcycle Snatchers Syndicate

A syndicate that specialized in motorcycle snatching in Delta state have been nabbed by men of the Nigerian Police Force.

A statement signed by the state Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO), DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, revealed that on August 12, 2019, based on intelligence report, policemen on stop and search attached to Abavo Police Station arrested two suspects Kingsley Onaro, a male aged 25yrs and Aghulor Udoka, also a male aged 25yrs, along Abavo road with two stolen motorcycles one with Reg. No. FS 135 DT and the other unregistered.

According to the PPRO, during interrogation of the suspects, Onaro narrated how he goes to peoples’ houses in the wee hours of the day to remove motorcycles from where they are parked while the owners are asleep.

The motorcycle snatcher, Onaro, also mentioned one Odogwu Chukwudi, another male aged 41yrs as the middle man and the receiver/seller of the stolen motorcycles, and one Blessing Chukwudi, a female aged 40yrs, who sells the motorcycles after registering them with fake documents, also one Rita Ifeanyi, also a female who is an agent with the state licensing office, who provides them with the fake documents.

The image maker disclosed that currently, 15 motorcycles are at the Owa-Oyibu Division Police Headquarters and that six persons have identify their motorcycles even though the plate numbers have been changed.

It stated that the State Commissioner of Police CP, Adeyinka Adeleke has advised the general public whose motorcycle got stolen in Owa-Oyibu and its environs to go to Owa-Oyibu Police Station and check.

She revealed that the Command was irrevocably committed to protecting lives and property in the state.